Murder-suicide, police say after bodies of two seniors found in B.C. home

Man and woman, both 80, found dead in Abbotsford residence on Monday

Investigators say the deaths of two people in Abbotsford on Monday (June 30) appear to be a murder-suicide.

A press release issued Wednesday (July 2) by the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) states that the deceased were a man and woman, both 80 years old, who lived together.

Their names have not been released, and IHIT has not revealed the exact cause of death.

“This was a tragic incident and a shock to the community,” said Sgt. Freda Fong of IHIT. “We extend our thoughts to the emergency personnel, the family members of the deceased, and members of the immediate community who may be affected by this event.”

The Abbotsford Police Department (APD) reported on Tuesday (July 1) that they responded at 7:46 p.m. on Monday to reports of a "violent dispute" at a residence in the 36000 block of McKee Road.

When they arrived, they found two deceased adults in the home, the release stated.

IHIT is now heading the investigation in partnership with the APD's major crime unit and forensic identification service as well as the BC Coroners Service.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.