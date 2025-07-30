 Skip to content
Nanaimo councillor sorry for comment about shipping people to MLA's home

Coun. and former MP Paul Manly said his remarks tied to city's problems with homelessness and addiction were 'irresponsible'
Jessica Durling
malcolmson-manly-p1050015
Nanaimo-Gabriola MLA Sheila Malcolmson, Nanaimo Mayor Leonard Krog, middle, and Nanaimo Coun. Paul Manly at a City of Nanaimo event last week. (Chris Bush/News Bulletin)

Nanaimo Coun. Paul Manly offered an apology to MLA Sheila Malcolmson after a frustrating city council debate last week prompted him to suggest busing people experiencing homelessness and addictions outside her home.

Manly apologized at the start of a City of Nanaimo council meeting on Monday, July 28. 

"I would not want to disrupt the home life of any elected official or the bucolic lifestyle of her neighbours, but I was frustrated, feeling frustrated, and hearing the frustration of constituents in Nanaimo that we hear from over and over again and what I said was irresponsible," he said.

His original comments came from a meeting on July 21, when council was discussing extending funding through next winter for a daytime drop-in hub for people experiencing homelessness.

Malcolmson had responded to Manly's remarks via an e-mailed statement to the News Bulletin, calling the comments "disturbing" and "unacceptable."

Jessica Durling

About the Author: Jessica Durling

Nanaimo News Bulletin journalist covering health, wildlife and Lantzville council.
Read more

