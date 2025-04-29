 Skip to content
RCMP try to spark Nanaimo cash-snatching investigation from earlier this year

Female suspect was involved in a theft at BMO in January, police allege
Nanaimo Bulletin News Staff
suspect-250a
Nanaimo RCMP issued an image of a suspect in a theft at BMO in early January in hopes of receiving tips from members of the public. (Photo submitted)

One person suspected in a theft at BMO earlier this year was arrested and is heading to court next week, but another person allegedly involved in the crime is still at large.

Nanaimo RCMP issued a press release Monday, April 28, to ask for the public's assistance in revitalizing an investigation from Jan. 3.

Police say a woman and man were involved in a theft of money at a BMO bank in north Nanaimo. Reserve Const. Gary O'Brien, Nanaimo RCMP spokesperson, said the incident was a "crime of opportunity," as a bank client was being handed a sum of money when a man in line at the bank snatched the cash and he and the woman ran to a pickup truck and fled the scene.

RCMP arrested Robert Hawkins, 46, in February and he remains in custody facing a charge of theft under $5,000, with his next court appearance May 6.

The woman, thought to be in her 30s, is described as having long black hair, and at the time of the incident she was wearing a grey hoodie and tan-coloured sweatpants. Anyone with information about her identity is asked to contact the Nanaimo RCMP non-emergency line at 250-754-2345 and quote file No. 2025-250.

RELATED: Cash snatched during transaction at Nanaimo bank
 

