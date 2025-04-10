Nanaimo RCMP looking for man missing since early March

Police are asking for the public’s help to find Dean Thompson, 61, who has not been seen or heard from since early March.
The Nanaimo RCMP were advised on April 6 the man was missing and a missing person’s investigation was launched, according to a press release.
The lack of contact is out of character, so there is concern for his overall safety and well-being.
The missing man is believed to be in the Victoria area, but that cannot be confirmed, the release noted.
the missing person is described as standing 5-foot-6, 210 pounds, with grey hair and blue eyes.
Anyone who has information on his whereabouts is asked to call the RCMP non-emergency line at 250-754-2345 and quote Nanaimo RCMP file No. 2025-10025.