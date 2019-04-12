Charlie’s Cheese Shop, Delicatessen, and Catering offers grilled cheese sandwiches by donation on National Grilled Cheese Sandwich Day (April 12) in support of the ALS Society of Canada. (Charellis)

Today is international grilled cheese sandwich day. The sandwich, which is quite literally a classic, has been around for an undocumented amount of time. However, the modern day grilled cheese that we’ve come to recognize today was popularized in the 1920s when American sliced cheese began to be mass produced.

Here is your excuse to head out in search of a greasy, melty cheese toastie (as they are called in the UK.). And why not? It’s Friday. Treat yourself.

READ MORE: Charelli’s Cheese Shop customers raise $2,500 in four hours

According to Google reviews and Trip Advisor, the top 3 restaurants to purchase grilled cheese sandwiches in Victoria are as follows…

1. Bard and Banker: 1022 Government St.

Bard & Banker Grilled Cheese review (Trip Advisor)

2. 10 Acres Bistro: 611 Courtney St.

3. The Melt Truck: 2519 Rock Bay Ave.

Melt Truck can be found at 2519B Rock Bay Ave (Melt Truck)

HOWEVER, a personal favourite can be found at Charelli’s Cheese Shop, Delicatessen, and Catering at 2851 Foul Bay Rd. Annually on April 12th, Charelli’s offers their grilled cheese sandwiches by donation in support of the ALS Society of Canada.

Charelli’s grilled cheese sandwich is served with ham and a side of their house-made ketchup. YUM!

Charelli’s Cheese Shop, Delicatessen, and Catering offers grilled cheese sandwiches by donation on National Grilled Cheese Sandwich Day (April 12) in support of the ALS Society of Canada. (Charellis)

And a Victoria CLASSIC would be the Weekend Warrior crafted by Floyd’s Diner. A ridiculously-good must-try featuring a brie and bacon jam sandwich on top of a fried egg, ham, and cheddar sandwich. That’s right folks. Two grilled cheese sandwiches in one. But unlike other things…you really can only have just one. Best devoured with a jug of water and a side of heart-burn medicine.