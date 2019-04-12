National Grilled Cheese Sandwich Day

A simple classic and great excuse to have a not-so-healthy Friday treat

Charlie’s Cheese Shop, Delicatessen, and Catering offers grilled cheese sandwiches by donation on National Grilled Cheese Sandwich Day (April 12) in support of the ALS Society of Canada. (Charellis)

Today is international grilled cheese sandwich day. The sandwich, which is quite literally a classic, has been around for an undocumented amount of time. However, the modern day grilled cheese that we’ve come to recognize today was popularized in the 1920s when American sliced cheese began to be mass produced.

Here is your excuse to head out in search of a greasy, melty cheese toastie (as they are called in the UK.). And why not? It’s Friday. Treat yourself.

READ MORE: Charelli’s Cheese Shop customers raise $2,500 in four hours

According to Google reviews and Trip Advisor, the top 3 restaurants to purchase grilled cheese sandwiches in Victoria are as follows…

1. Bard and Banker: 1022 Government St.

Bard & Banker Grilled Cheese review (Trip Advisor)

2. 10 Acres Bistro: 611 Courtney St.

3. The Melt Truck: 2519 Rock Bay Ave.

Melt Truck can be found at 2519B Rock Bay Ave (Melt Truck)

HOWEVER, a personal favourite can be found at Charelli’s Cheese Shop, Delicatessen, and Catering at 2851 Foul Bay Rd. Annually on April 12th, Charelli’s offers their grilled cheese sandwiches by donation in support of the ALS Society of Canada.

Charelli’s grilled cheese sandwich is served with ham and a side of their house-made ketchup. YUM!

Charelli’s Cheese Shop, Delicatessen, and Catering offers grilled cheese sandwiches by donation on National Grilled Cheese Sandwich Day (April 12) in support of the ALS Society of Canada. (Charellis)

And a Victoria CLASSIC would be the Weekend Warrior crafted by Floyd’s Diner. A ridiculously-good must-try featuring a brie and bacon jam sandwich on top of a fried egg, ham, and cheddar sandwich. That’s right folks. Two grilled cheese sandwiches in one. But unlike other things…you really can only have just one. Best devoured with a jug of water and a side of heart-burn medicine.

Previous story
Koltan the yellow lab provides therapeutic love for B.C.’s E-Comm 911 team

Just Posted

Two dogs and owner rescued from elevator after leash snags on door

The Victoria Fire Department was called to a residential building in downtown Victoria

McKenzie interchange project sees delays

Weather delays, plan modifications cause extended timeline

VicPD investigating Thursday evening armed robbery

A business in the 1900-block of Fort Street was reportedly robbed Thursday evening

Death in Gordon Head area deemed not suspicious by Saanich police

The man was found unresponsive near Arbutus Cove Lane

Victoria Royals lose 6-1 to Giants, ending their season

Vancouver Giants sweep Round 2 of WHL playoffs

Linking culture and recovery: Greater Victoria totem project matches people with master carver

The Victoria Cool Aid Society and master carver Carey Newman help artists harness their skills

Greater Victoria Wanted List for the week of April 9

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

POLL: Do you prefer tap water to bottled water?

Recent statistics show Victoria residents love the water coming from their tap.… Continue reading

What’s wrong with Mick Jagger?

The Rolling Stones have canceled their tour so Mick Jagger can receive medical treatment

National Grilled Cheese Sandwich Day

A simple classic and great excuse to have a not-so-healthy Friday treat

Fire chief says 911 dispatch system change in B.C. risks patient safety

Port Coquitlam chief has told city staff to specifically ask for firefighters when calling 911

Luxury condo buildings use twice as much electricity as older buildings in B.C.: report

BC Hydro says amenities in new buildings increase energy use by 50 per cent

McGill drops Redmen name, citing pain caused to Indigenous students

‘Today, “Redmen” is widely acknowledged as an offensive term for Indigenous peoples’

Former Mormon fundamentalists testify in B.C. child bride trial

Crown witnesses describe the control that church leadership held over men, women and children

Most Read