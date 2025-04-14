B.C. NDP candidate’s signs targeted with homophobic slurs

Chilliwack-Hope NDP candidate Teri Westerby's signs were defaced with homophobic slurs

Chilliwack-Hope NDP candidate Teri Westerby says he will continue to "push back against hate" after his federal election signs were defaced with derogatory remarks Sunday night (April 13).

The vandalism, which mainly took place in the Chilliwack area, involved derogatory and targeted language against the 2SLGBTQIA+ community and Westerby, who is a transgender man.

"What stood out to me the most was the flood of (supportive) messages from the community, and I wasn’t surprised by what they said, because I felt it too," Westerby said in a Monday morning (April 14) press release. "We weren’t sad, or mad, we simply have had enough. We took those signs down immediately, because our campaign is about protecting each other, uplifting each other, and showing what real leadership looks like.

"This campaign is about so much more than an election. It’s about standing up for what’s right. This is our moment. We’re a movement of the people, by the people; one grounded in compassion, solidarity, and bold grassroots change."

According to Westerby, he is the only openly trans candidate running in the area.

This election has seen a stronger focus on the 2SLGBTQIA+ community through candidates and movements to encourage voting.

For example, the Queer Momentum's Drag the Vote campaign was launched to promote political literacy and action in Canada. The non-partisan movement's goal is to empower people to get informed about local politics and become active in their communities.

Federal parties have also been making statements regarding their stance on issues the 2SLGBTQIA+ community faces.

On Transgender Day of Visibility (March 31), the NDP released a statement that they would take a stand against hate and bigotry. And on April 10, party spokesperson Anne McGrath told Black Press Media via email that the NDP "are committed to providing permanent, stable federal funding for grassroots 2SLGBTQI+ organizations, including those without charitable status."

She also said that the party will continue to fight for a "Canada where everyone can live in safety, dignity, and pride."

Similarly, on April 9 in Calgary, Liberal Leader Mark Carney was asked if his government would protect access to gender-affirming care under the Canada Health Act.

Carney said he will defend the rights of all Canadians and described Canada as a mosaic.

Black Press received five pictures of defaced signs that were unable to be published due to the derogatory nature of the graffiti.

"The people vandalizing signs? They're clinging to fear because they know their time is running out," Westerby said. "They see what we’re building here: an inclusive, fair, and thriving Chilliwack–Hope, and they’re scared their time to finally face justice is coming.

"We are not here to be quiet. We are here to build. And we are building something unstoppable."

Westerby said the RCMP have reached out to him about the signs. Black Press has reached out to the RCMP.

An update will follow once more information is available.

— with files from Jacqueline Gelineau and Anna Burns