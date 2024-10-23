Neighbours upset after Island town removes tiny figurines from park

Parksville says bylaw forbids leaving personal items in parks, figurines had been there for years

Some residents are frustrated with the removal of several small painted figures, doors and rocks from Shelly Creek Park in Parksville.

The figurines included characters familiar to children, such as Winnie the Pooh, Piglet and Rabbit, as well as tiny doors marked with their names. Carved owls were also attached to the dead tree.

"They'd been there for the last four or five years," said Fred Smith. "Grandparents take their grand kids through there, and parents take their kids through there and they really enjoy it, looking at Piglet's door and all the painted rocks and everything, and now everybody's so upset around here. We can't think why they would have done that."

The City of Parksville said it is removing all personal decorations from parks, such as flowers or personal objects left on benches, trees, park furniture and playgrounds because items left on city property impact park user experience.

Bylaw 1521 forbids people to deposit, leave, discard or place litter, personal belongings, or debris of any kind except for within designated receptacles for garbage and recycling.

When the items were removed, notices were posted at entrances to the park which explained the reasoning.

Smith said he and others have sent emails to the city without a response.

"It was only a little thing," added Smith, who does not know who made the figures. "It was only about six inches high and around and it was painted onto a dead piece of a tree, so it wouldn't do any harm to the tree, but now there's a gaping big hole here where the city has kicked it in."

The city said there has been a noticeable increase in "decorations, graffiti and personal items" in parks, including many new pieces found in Shelly Creek.

"In Shelly Creek Park, the decorations are being nailed to trees within the riparian area of the creek which is contrary to the Provincial Fisheries Act under the Streamside Protection and Riparian Area Regulations," the city said. "Although leaving painted rocks and decorations for strangers to discover may seem like a fun activity, it is not enjoyable for everyone and as mentioned, it is contrary to the bylaw. Park users should minimize their impacts on public land by not leaving items behind in the park. We appreciate the sentiment behind this trend; however, we ask that park users not place items in our parks to help us maintain the natural environment."

Items collected by city staff from a park can be claimed at the Parksville Operations Offices, located at 1116 Herring Gull Way.