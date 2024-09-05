Nelson RCMP: Good samaritan's 'heroic actions' saved person from burning car

Nelson's Colby Weinrauch is credited with saving a life

Nelson RCMP say a driver was saved from a burning vehicle Thursday morning after being dragged from the scene by a passerby who stopped to help.

The single-vehicle collision on Highway 3A and 6 in Taghum occurred at 6 a.m., according to an RCMP statement. The vehicle drove off the highway, overturned and caught fire.

RCMP said the victim was assisted by Nelson resident Colby Weinrauch, who pulled over, broke a window in the burning car and rescued the unconscious driver.

The driver was hospitalized in serious condition, but is considered stable.

"The Nelson RCMP as well as the family of the injured driver would like to give a big thank you to Nelson resident Colby Weinrauch for his heroic actions today. Colby’s quick thinking and action in the face of danger saved the life of the driver.

"RCMP will be recommending Colby Weinrauch for the St. Johns Ambulance Life Saving Award as well as the BC Emergency Health Services Good Samaritan Award."

Police are also investigating the cause of the crash and are requesting potential witnesses come forward by calling 250-352-2156.