New airtight B.C. pods ready to protect from rare and deadly infections

Biocontainment pods are ready to transport highly infectious patients with diseases such as Ebola

Paula Gillis, clinical nurse educator, left; Tracie Jones, manager, Biocontainment Treatment Centre; Jwon Kim, critical care nurse; Erika Tsang, critical care nurse; Georgina Krishan, respiratory therapist; and Lucy Budhoo, exposure prevention specialist, pose for a photo with one of the high-tech pods that will be used to transport patients who may have highly infectious diseases such as Ebola.

Clinicians at the biocontainment treatment centre at Surrey Memorial Hospital are all trained and ready to use two new high-tech pods to transport highly infectious patients with suspected infectious diseases like Ebola, Fraser Health says.

The pods remain on standby at Vancouver International Airport at the B.C. Biocontainment Treatment Centre’s temporary training facility, ready to be deployed at a moment's notice, Fraser Health said.

The B.C. Biocontainment Treatment Centre at Surrey Memorial Hospital opened in 2018 and treats patients "with rare or emerging pathogens" like the Ebola and Marburg viruses. The centre is currently being used for patient care but can be "activated as needed," Fraser Health said.

The EpiShuttle pods are "designed to isolate and transport patients with high-risk infectious diseases in ambulances, helicopters and planes," reads a release from Fraser Health.

Health Emergency Management BC received the pods in 2023, and the biocontainment team completed their training in November 2024.

Tracie Jones, who manages the B.C. Biocontainment Treatment and Provincial Training Centre and supports emergency preparedness for Fraser Health, along with a team of health workers, recently completed training on using EpiShuttle — giving them the skills to manage high-risk patient moves and the certification to train other health-care professionals.

"History tells us that infectious diseases are transmitted via travel and it is key to preventing these pathogens from taking hold in our communities,” Jones said. “We train and plan for what we do and do not know. Global health is constantly changing, and being prepared and informed is critical.”

“Ebola was the impetus for B.C.’s first Biocontainment Treatment Centre, and the EpiShuttle — a first for B.C. — elevates our level of response, should we need to transport a patient with a high-risk pathogen,” Jones said.

The EpiShuttle is made by a Norwegian Company, EpiGuard, which was started in 2015 by doctors and paramedics from Olso University Hospital with co-founders Inven2, Eker Group, and Hansen Protection.

"Filters and airtight seals ensure that all contaminants are kept inside the EpiShuttle, even in the event of rapid decompression of an airplane cabin," reads a post on EpiGuard's website.