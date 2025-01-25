New Vancouver Island barber shop gets down to business with a good deed

The Parlour in Comox is offering free haircuts to men in need

The mother-daughter team of Chelsea and Ava Sieben at The Parlour barber shop in Comox, opened on Dec. 6 with a great deal for men in need.

On Sunday’s, from noon to 6:00 p.m., until April 6, men in need can bring in a card picked up from the Comox Valley Food Bank, the Salvation Army or the Immigrant Welcome Centre and come in and get a free haircut.

“Because January is typically the slowest time of the year for service and retail, we thought it would be a good time to reach out to those in need and fill our time,” said co-owner, Chelsea, the mother of the mother-daughter duo.

Both Chelsea and her daughter, Ava, went to school at the Island Hair Academy and Ava also worked as an apprentice at a Nanaimo barbershop. Chelsea is soaking up the knowledge that Ava has learned during her apprenticeship.

The Parlour also offers a wide selection of retail products, including grooming products, craft cigars and cigar accessories. Due to tobacco sales, the shop is a 19+ establishment.

Ava is an old soul who loves soft jazz music and the shop is outfitted with comfortable leather barber and club chairs, giving it a very calm, quiet, gentleman's club vibe.

The shop is open late for men who need their cut after work, with hours of Wednesday to Saturday from 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m..

Visit their website at www.parlourinthevalley.com.