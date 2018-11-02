No ordinary John: Mellencamp descends on Victoria Nov. 12

A Rock and Roll Hall of Famer with staying power makes a concert stop at the Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre on Nov. 12.

John Mellencamp, who first made his mark with the 1979 hit single “I Need a Lover,” when he was still known by the pop-star name John Cougar, is in his fifth decade in the business and is touring in support of his 23rd studio album, Sad Clowns & Hillbillies (2017). Which is not to say fans won’t hear many of his 10 Top-10 hits, which include favourites “Hurts so Good,” “Jack and Diane,” “R.O.C.K. in the USA,” “Small Town,” “Cherry Bomb” and others.

Sad Clowns, a 13-song album released in April 2017 and featuring Carlene Carter, is billed as an eclectic mix of music that reflects Mellencamp’s musings on life and illustrates the subtle observations and interpretations of a modern-day heartland poet.

Fans who enjoy watching while listening can find his 2016 self-narrated musical odyssey, Plain Spoken: From The Chicago Theatre on Netflix, as well as on DVD+CD, Blu-Ray+CD, and other digital formats.

Tickets for the Victoria show, the second last on the 2018 tour – he plays Abbotsford Nov. 14 – start at $79.50 and are available at selectyourtickets.com/event-pro/john-mellencamp-victoria/.

