No sign of missing climbers as teams continue search of Squamish peak

Three mountaineers were last seen on a portion of Mount Garibaldi on May 31

A small improvement in weather conditions allowed search and rescue teams to scour Mount Garibaldi by air on Wednesday (June 5) for any sign of the three mountaineers who went missing there last week.

Teams circled the area near Squamish, where the climbers were reported overdue on Friday (May 31), in three helicopters. One of them was equipped with RECCO-detection technology, which Squamish Search and Rescue says may have picked up on the climbers if they had the corresponding rescue tech in their clothing.

No signals were picked up, however.

Christy Allan, the director of communications with Squamish SAR, says low cloud cover over Atwell Peak, the portion of Mount Garibaldi where the climbers were last reported seen, continued to impede their efforts.

Despite that, searchers from Squamish SAR, Whistler Search and Rescue and North Shore Rescue continue to search by air and on the ground. They returned to the area at 5:30 a.m. on Thursday with helicopters, avalanche search dogs and drones.

Members of the public are asked to stay out of the Garibaldi Mountain and Atwell Peak area so rescue efforts aren’t hindered.

The three climbers have not been identified.