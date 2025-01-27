North Coast First Nation sues Canada, B.C. and Prince Rupert Port

“The Crown treats consultation as merely a box-ticking exercise”: elected chief councillor, Gitxaała Nation

The Gitxaała Nation asserts the Crown and PRPA failed to fulfill their duty to consult with them on significant land and resource decisions in the Prince Rupert Harbour area.

The Gitxaała Nation is suing the federal and provincial governments and the Prince Rupert Port Authority (PRPA) in the BC Supreme Court.

The North Coast First Nation filed the Jan. 27 civil lawsuit along with Lu Sa Hax Hoyaxgm Wil’nat’aał (LSHH), the joint committee of Hereditary Chiefs and the elected Council.

It alleges the Crown and PRPA failed to fulfill their duty to consult with Gitxaala on significant land and resource decisions in the Prince Rupert Harbour area, resulting in cultural and economic losses for the Nation.

The claim stresses the Crown has repeatedly shunned Gitxaała’s rights by downplaying its claim to the territories within the Prince Rupert Harbour, Kaien Island and the mouth of the Skeena River. This disregard persists despite Gitxaała providing substantial evidence from various sources that confirm their continuous occupation of the area for millennia.

Gitxaała believes other First Nations are being favoured in treaty negotiations and industrial projects are being advanced without noteworthy consultation. They argue this approach benefits those Nations willing to compromise their rights, rather than promoting a meaningful, evidence-based assessment of competing claims.

“The Crown treats consultation as merely a box-ticking exercise and a method to clear the way to development and resource extraction,” said Lou Ga Gwelks (Linda Innes), elected chief councillor of Gitxaała Nation.

“The approach taken by both Crowns incentivizes First Nations to accept agreements that compromise their rights and title to avoid being left with nothing. This undermines the long-term interests of Indigenous peoples and perpetuates an unjustly competitive dynamic among Nations. We know this because we have experienced it first-hand,” she added.

Through this civil claim, the Nation aims to understand why the Crowns do not accept the evidence supporting Gitxaała's claim to the Harbour Area for the first time.

The Nation asserts both the provincial and federal governments have not fulfilled their commitments to reconciliation or adhered to the requirements outlined in Section 35 of the Constitution Act, 1982, as well as the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples (UNDRIP), the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples Act (UNDRIP, federal), and the Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples Act (DRIPA, provincial).

They said they notice this in the management and development of projects in and around the Port of Prince Rupert.

The lawsuit also emphasizes the Crown’s violation of Gitxaała’s rights to self-determination and self-governance as outlined in Gitxaała ayaawx (laws). The Crown’s unfair and inaccurate assessments have led to Gitxaała being excluded from meaningful accommodations and prevented from participating in the region’s growing economic prosperity, despite their readiness and willingness to contribute, the suit asserts.

As a result, the Gitxaała Nation bears all the risks inherent in these projects, while being denied access to the potential economic benefits.

Among the projects cited in the lawsuit is the Canadian National Railway Mainline Rail Expansion Project, which the Gitxaała say was approved without proper consultation. It also references a land reconciliation agreement involving Lax Kw’alaams, which it argues was negotiated without Gitxaała’s input.

The Nation reports instances of breaches of agreements, such as the Prince Rupert Port Authority’s interpretation of the Fairview Agreement involving itself, Canada, and Gitxaała. The Authority’s interpretation is overly broad and does not align with the actual wording of the agreement, they say. This interpretation has violated the Crown’s duty to honour agreements and uphold the principles of reconciliation while implementing and interpreting such contracts according to the suit.

Relief sought

The Nation seeks a declaration that the defendants, including Canada, British Columbia, and the Prince Rupert Port Authority, have violated their duty to consult with Gitxaała regarding the management and development of projects in and around the Port of Prince Rupert, as well as in negotiating the Lax Kw’alaams Agreement and Treaty Negotiations.

Additionally, the Nation seeks a declaration that these parties failed to uphold their obligations under the UN Declaration and their promises to Gitxaała, particularly regarding Gitxaała’s title claim and the duty to negotiate in good faith.

The Nation is also seeking damages, costs, interest (both post- and pre-judgment), and any further relief deemed appropriate by the court.

The claim comes as governments across Canada face increasing scrutiny over their handling of Indigenous land claims and consultation processes.

In 2004, the Supreme Court of Canada ruled in “Haida Nation v. British Columbia” that the Crown must engage in meaningful consultation and negotiation with Indigenous nations before making decisions that affect their lands. The Gitxaała argue that, despite nearly two decades since that landmark ruling, the government continues to treat consultation as an afterthought rather than a core part of reconciliation.