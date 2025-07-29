Northern Health warns of possible measles outbreaks in Smithers

91 of 131 confirmed B.C. measles cases this year were in Northern Health region

Several locations in Smithers are possible measles outbreak sites, according to Northern Health.

There may have been exposures at The Aspen Riverhouse Restaurant, The ROI Movie Theatre, McDonald's and 7-Eleven on July 19, the health authority said in a Facebook post.

Anyone who may have been exposed is advised to monitor for measles symptoms and seek medical care if symptoms are detected.

Initial symptoms include fever, cough, runny nose, and red and inflamed eyes that are often sensitive to light, according to the BC Centre for Disease Control (BCCDC). Those are followed by a rash that starts on the face and neck before spreading to the chest and limbs. Symptoms can start anywhere from seven to 21 days after exposure.

Immunization is the best way to prevent measles, according to the BCCDC website. The vaccine is typically administered to children in two doses. Handwashing and avoiding sharing food also help prevent the spread, the BCCDC website says.

The BCCDC has been tracking a significant number of measles cases across B.C. this summer, but as of July 28 there were no known active cases.

However, there have been a total of 131 confirmed measles cases in 2025. 91 of those confirmed cases were in the Northern Health region.