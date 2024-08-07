Obstruction in roadway likely led to fatal Chilliwack highway crash, say police

Police say 'local woman' and child died on scene of six-vehicle crash

Police believe a fatal crash involving six vehicles in Chilliwack Aug. 6 was due to an obstruction on the road.

They've also confirmed that a woman and a child died from the same vehicle, while a second child in that vehicle was sent to hospital with serious injuries. That child is expected to survive, according to a press release from BC Highway Patrol (BCHP) sent out on Aug. 7.

The crash took place at about 2:40 p.m. eastbound on Highway 1 near the Yale Road Exit.

"The investigation is still in the early stages," BCHP stated. "Initial information suggests that one or more vehicles stopped abruptly due to an obstruction in the roadway. At least one vehicle failed to stop in time and caused a chain reaction of collisions. Impairment is not believed to be a factor."

The release did not identify the names or ages of the victims of the crash, but did suggest that they were local.

"Sadly, a local woman and child were declared deceased at the scene," it stated. "A second child, from the same vehicle, was transported to hospital with serious injuries, but is expected to survive. There were no other serious injuries reported."

The crash involved 10 drivers and passengers in total, and no other serious injuries were reported.

The highway was kept mostly closed for 12 hours, while the Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service (ICARS) attended the scene. Traffic slowed to a snarl across Chilliwack's rural neighbourhoods for the remainder of the day, with some people reporting being in traffic for up to five or six hours.

Residents in Greendale and Yarrow reportedly offered motorists water and juice from the roadside, and some even opened their doors for people to use the washroom.