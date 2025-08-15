One dead after collision near the Malahat summit

Incident under investigation by the RCMP

A fatal collision of two vehicles on Highway 1 near Whittaker Road close to the Malahat summit on Aug. 14 has left one person dead.

Shawnigan Lake RCMP responded to the accident just before 4 p.m.

Preliminary information gathered at the scene indicated that a white Toyota Corolla was travelling southbound on Highway 1 when it collided with a black Dodge Ram around that intersection.

The driver and passenger of the Dodge Ram suffered minor injuries and were transported to hospital.

The four occupants of the Toyota suffered varying degrees of injuries. One passenger did not survive.

Highway 1 was partially closed for approximately four hours as an RCMP Collision Analyst and BC Coroners investigator attended the scene to conduct a fulsome investigation and collect evidence to determine how the collision occurred and what led to it.

The file remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Shawnigan Lake RCMP at 250-743-5514.