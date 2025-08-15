 Skip to content
  1. Home
  2. Home2

One dead after collision near the Malahat summit

Incident under investigation by the RCMP
Citizen Staff
cops-12
One person is dead after a collision between two vehicles near the summit of the Malahat on Aug. 14. (Citizen file photo)(Citizen file photo)

A fatal collision of two vehicles on Highway 1 near Whittaker Road close to the Malahat summit on Aug. 14 has left one person dead.

Shawnigan Lake RCMP responded to the accident just before 4 p.m.

Preliminary information gathered at the scene indicated that a white Toyota Corolla was travelling southbound on Highway 1 when it collided with a black Dodge Ram around that intersection. 

The driver and passenger of the Dodge Ram suffered minor injuries and were transported to hospital. 

The four occupants of the Toyota suffered varying degrees of injuries. One passenger did not survive.

Highway 1 was partially closed for approximately four hours as an RCMP Collision Analyst and BC Coroners investigator attended the scene to conduct a fulsome investigation and collect evidence to determine how the collision occurred and what led to it.

The file remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Shawnigan Lake RCMP at 250-743-5514.

More Home2

Semi-trailer filled with mangos up in smoke on Coquihalla
Semi-trailer filled with mangos up in smoke on Coquihalla
Officer cleared after striking pedestrians crossing TCH 'Black Hole' zone in North Cowichan
Officer cleared after striking pedestrians crossing TCH 'Black Hole' zone in North Cowichan
Judge to proceed with review of Alberta separation question
Judge to proceed with review of Alberta separation question