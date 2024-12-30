Overripe avocados, cologne top list of 2024 nuisance 9-1-1 calls in B.C.

E-Comm releases annual top 10 reasons NOT to call 9-1-1 in year-end report

Calling 9-1-1 is only for emergencies, not complaining about overripe avocados.

British Columbia's E-Comm, which handles approximately two million 9-1-1 calls each year, has released its annual top 10 unusual calls that are never reasons to call 9-1-1.

Whether looking for a 24/7 pharmacy, dissatisfied with dry cleaning or offended by a neighbour’s cologne, general questions, consumer complaints and lifestyle grievances do not belong on 9-1-1, E Comm noted in a release, sent to raise awareness of the importance of keeping 9-1-1 lines for emergencies only.

“We understand that some of these situations might feel urgent to the individual in the moment, but 9-1-1 is not the appropriate number to call if your power goes out or you require tech support,” says E-Comm police call taker Laura, in the release. “We must treat every call as an emergency until we know otherwise and each second we spend responding to a call that does not belong on 9-1-1 is time we could be getting help to someone in a life-threatening emergency.”

The Top 10 list of calls that did NOT belong on 9-1-1 in 2024 include:

• Their neighbour was wearing too much cologne

• The dry cleaners stained their shirt

• McDonald's wouldn’t open their doors

• They wanted directions to a 24/7 Shoppers Drug Mart

• Complaining the power was out

• Requesting technical support

• The box of 38 avocados they purchased were rotten

• They left their phone in an Uber

• Requesting help removing a wasp nest

• There was a domesticated-looking bunny in the park

E-Comm is asking everyone to do their part by helping keep 9-1-1 lines free for in-progress crimes or emergencies that require immediate help from police, fire or ambulance only.

“Most people do use 9-1-1 responsibly, and we absolutely want the public to call for help when they need it in an emergency,” said police call taker Kuzivakwashe. “By directing your non-urgent calls to the appropriate resources such as your local police non-emergency line, you are helping to ensure our call takers are available for real emergency situations.”

Tips on proper use of 9-1-1 include:

• 9‑1‑1 is for police, fire or medical emergencies when immediate action is required: someone’s health, safety or property is in jeopardy or a crime is in progress

• Know your location at all times

• Don’t program 9‑1‑1 into any phone

• If you call 9‑1‑1 accidentally, stay on the line and let them know

• Lock and store your cellphone carefully to prevent accidental 9-1-1 calls

• Do not text or tweet 9-1-1