 Skip to content
  1. Home
  2. Home2

Overripe avocados, cologne top list of 2024 nuisance 9-1-1 calls in B.C.

E-Comm releases annual top 10 reasons NOT to call 9-1-1 in year-end report
Tricia Weel
Tricia Weel
250209-pan-avocados-882635_1920
Overripe avocados are not a reason to call 9-1-1, the province's E Comm team is reminding British Columbians.(Pixabay photo)

Calling 9-1-1 is only for emergencies, not complaining about overripe avocados.

British Columbia's E-Comm, which handles approximately two million 9-1-1 calls each year, has released its annual top 10 unusual calls that are never reasons to call 9-1-1.

Whether looking for a 24/7 pharmacy, dissatisfied with dry cleaning or offended by a neighbour’s cologne, general questions, consumer complaints and lifestyle grievances do not belong on 9-1-1, E Comm noted in a release, sent to raise awareness of the importance of keeping 9-1-1 lines for emergencies only.

“We understand that some of these situations might feel urgent to the individual in the moment, but 9-1-1 is not the appropriate number to call if your power goes out or you require tech support,” says E-Comm police call taker Laura, in the release. “We must treat every call as an emergency until we know otherwise and each second we spend responding to a call that does not belong on 9-1-1 is time we could be getting help to someone in a life-threatening emergency.”

The Top 10 list of calls that did NOT belong on 9-1-1 in 2024 include:

• Their neighbour was wearing too much cologne

• The dry cleaners stained their shirt

• McDonald's wouldn’t open their doors

• They wanted directions to a 24/7 Shoppers Drug Mart

• Complaining the power was out

• Requesting technical support

• The box of 38 avocados they purchased were rotten

• They left their phone in an Uber

• Requesting help removing a wasp nest

• There was a domesticated-looking bunny in the park

E-Comm is asking everyone to do their part by helping keep 9-1-1 lines free for in-progress crimes or emergencies that require immediate help from police, fire or ambulance only.

“Most people do use 9-1-1 responsibly, and we absolutely want the public to call for help when they need it in an emergency,” said police call taker Kuzivakwashe. “By directing your non-urgent calls to the appropriate resources such as your local police non-emergency line, you are helping to ensure our call takers are available for real emergency situations.”

Tips on proper use of 9-1-1 include:

• 9‑1‑1 is for police, fire or medical emergencies when immediate action is required: someone’s health, safety or property is in jeopardy or a crime is in progress

• Know your location at all times

• Don’t program 9‑1‑1 into any phone

• If you call 9‑1‑1 accidentally, stay on the line and let them know

• Lock and store your cellphone carefully to prevent accidental 9-1-1 calls

• Do not text or tweet 9-1-1 

Tricia Weel

About the Author: Tricia Weel

I’m a lifelong writer and storyteller, and have worked at community newspapers and magazines throughout the Lower Mainland and Vancouver Island.
Read more

More Home2

International push up challenge pumps up awareness of suicide rates
International push up challenge pumps up awareness of suicide rates
Will Kelowna deliver: PlayNow bets on first New Year’s baby
Will Kelowna deliver: PlayNow bets on first New Year’s baby
Genuine Collectibles gives sports enthusiasts a Piece of World's Largest Hockey Stick
Genuine Collectibles gives sports enthusiasts a Piece of World's Largest Hockey Stick