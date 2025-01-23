 Skip to content
  1. Home
  2. Home2

Pedestrian in critical condition following early morning Comox Valley crash

A pedestrian is in critical condition after an early morning collision on Jan. 21
Comox Valley Record Staff
web1_1900713-cvr-rcmp-brfs
Comox Valley RCMP. File photo

A pedestrian is in critical condition after an early morning collision on Jan. 21.

A Comox Valley RCMP frontline officer arrived on-scene after receiving a report of a crash involving a pedestrian on Highway 19a at Smith Road at approximately 6:30 a.m. Firefighters and paramedics arrived shortly after and took over administering first aid to the injured pedestrian.

The Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service (ICARS) and the Integrated Forensic Identification Section are assisting with the investigation.

“Investigators are collaborating with the ICARS analyst to establish the exact cause of this collision,” stated Cst. Monika Terragni, Media Relations Officer for Comox Valley RCMP. “The driver remained at the scene, is fully cooperating with the investigation, and, alongside a witness, provided potentially life-saving first aid to the victim.”

The pedestrian remains hospitalized in critical condition.

 

About the Author: Comox Valley Record Staff

Read more

More Home2

Drugs, body armour and loaded firearm seized following Parksville arrest
Drugs, body armour and loaded firearm seized following Parksville arrest
Sooke council pushes to reduce proposed 16% tax hike
Sooke council pushes to reduce proposed 16% tax hike
Nanaimo firefighters douse chimney fire with garden hose
Nanaimo firefighters douse chimney fire with garden hose