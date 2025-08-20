 Skip to content
Pedestrian killed by train Tuesday evening in Langley

The incident happened on Glover Road near Crush Crescent
Heather Colpitts
pedestriantraincrashmap
A pedestrian was killed in an incident on the evening of Tuesday, Aug. 19, 2025, in the area of Crush Crescent and Glover Road.(Google Maps)

A pedestrian was struck and killed by a train in Langley at night on Tuesday, Aug. 19.

At approximately 10:15: p.m. Langley RCMP responded to a report on the incident near Crush Crescent and Glover Road.

"Officers, along with first responders from the BC Ambulance Service and Township of Langley Fire Department, attended the area and located the individual who had been struck by the train," said Langley RCMP Sgt. Zynal Sharoom. "Despite immediate life-saving efforts, the individual succumbed to their injuries at the scene."

Anyone who was in the area at the time that witnessed this collision is asked to contact the Langley RCMP at the non-emergency phone number 604-532-3200 and quote file number 2025-27352.

About the Author: Heather Colpitts

Since starting in the news industry in 1992, my passion for sharing stories has taken me around Western Canada.
Read more

