UPDATE: Cyclist dead in motor vehicle incident at Okanagan Granfondo

Police are asking motorists to avoid the area and to make alternate travel routes

UPDATE 6:05 p.m.

The Okanagan Grandfondo has released a statement on social media following the death of a competing cyclist on Sunday.

"We are heartbroken by the incident resulted in a fatality at our event today," reads the post. "Our prayers are with all those impacted, and we are especially grateful to the first responders and RCMP for their support."

UPDATE: 3:10 p.m.

Penticton RCMP are now investigating the motor vehicle incident near White Lake Road and St. Andrew's Drive.

According to RCMP, one cyclist, who was a participating in the Okanagan Granfondo, has died.

Two additional cyclists sustained serious injuries and were transported to local hospitals for medical treatment.

The investigation is ongoing, and motorists should avoid the area.

ORIGINAL:

Penticton RCMP is asking motorists to avoid White Lake Road near St. Andrew's Drive, after a serious motor vehicle incident.

Alternate travel routes should be used while the scene is managed.

RCMP will provide further updates when available.