Pertussis exposure possible on Yukon to Vancouver flight

Travellers on a Nov. 6 flight from Whitehorse to Vancouver are being asked to monitor for symptoms as they may have been exposed to pertussis (whooping cough). This recommendation was made by Yukon Communicable Disease Control (YCDC) and the territory’s chief medical officer in a Nov. 14 statement. A case of pertussis was confirmed on Air North flight 4N543 from Whitehorse to Vancouver according to the statement.

Passengers on that flight, especially those seated in rows 17 to 22, are being advised to monitor for symptoms, typically mild fever, a runny nose, red watery eyes and a mild cough to start with.

“As it gets worse, the cough can become severe and last for weeks or even months. The coughing can make it hard to breathe. It can cause vomiting and may be followed by a 'whooping' sound as the person tries to catch their breath,” the statement reads.

It notes symptoms may start to show within 7 to 10 days of exposure but they can sometimes begin as early as five days or as late as 21 days.

“Pertussis, or whooping cough, is a respiratory disease that can pose serious risks to vulnerable groups, including pregnant individuals in their third trimester and infants under one year of age,” the statement reads.

Higher-risk individuals who were seated in rows 17 to 22 are advised to contact their healthcare provider or YCDC for guidance on the use of antibiotics.

The territorial government offered advice on prevention including updated vaccination, handwashing, covering coughs and sneezes and monitoring of symptoms that may be pertussis.

