PHOTOS: 83 cats in triage at BC SPCA sites in Surrey, Kamloops

One very matted cat after a shave by caretakers with BC SPCA.

1 / 1 One very matted cat after a shave by caretakers with BC SPCA. Advertisement

The BC SPCA’s Surrey animal centre and Good Shepherd Barn have become a triage facility for large cat intakes across the province, including dozens of Persian-mix cats after the facility was recently contacted by the family of their late owner.

A "tragic reality" unfolded for 83 cats when their guardian was unexpectedly hospitalized, leaving a friend to care for them, according to a post on spca.bc.ca.

Sixty-three of the cats were transported to the Surrey animal centre through the Drive for Lives program, while 20 were brought to Kamloops.

“Intaking and providing care for 83 cats requires a significant investment of resources,” explained Layla Gilhooly, manager of the BC SPCA Surrey animal centre and Good Shepherd Barn, “especially given their condition, with at least half of them still needing a spay or neuter surgery, various medical treatments, and most requiring significant grooming.”

Most of the cats are underweight and a few of them have dental concerns, including broken canine teeth and gingivitis, Gilhooly said. A large number of the cats were extremely matted, with some requiring urgent shaves to relieve their discomfort.

Given the time and space needed for their care, 27 of the cats triaged in Surrey have been relocated to other centres to find their forever homes, while 36 remain at the Surrey centre, 16748 50 Ave.

The cats were originally fearful, hiding under towels and in their kennels.

“That’s expected,” Gilhooly said. "Despite their nervousness, many of the cats were quite friendly during intake – purring, making air biscuits and leaning in for pets."

Now the cats are all being treated for giardia and roundworm. Treating giardia requires a five-day course of medication, followed by a bath to remove any lingering eggs in the fur to prevent reinfection through a cat’s natural grooming, Gilhooly noted.

Some of the cats also have varying degrees of upper respiratory infection, requiring antibiotics.

"We are monitoring a few others to see if they recover by themselves. If their symptoms worsen, we will be taking them to a veterinary clinic for further treatment.”