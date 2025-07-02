Planned navy practice exercise off Vancouver Island alarms unaware public

Vessels were on Vancouver Island as part of biennial Maritime Forces Pacific training exercise

An armed U.S. Coast Guard vessel makes its way down the Alberni Inlet past Harbour Quay on Monday, June 23, 2025 as part of Exercise Trident Fury, a biennial joint training event put on my Maritime Forces Pacific. (ROLAND SMITH/ Alberni Valley News)

When a bunch of American Naval personnel unloaded U.S. Coast Guard vessels at Clutesi Haven Marina in Port Alberni on Monday, social media sites blew up with rumours about why they were on Vancouver Island and why there were armed vessels making their way down the Alberni Inlet.

The vessels were participating in Exercise Trident Fury, a biennial training event that Maritime Forces Pacific puts on every two years off the west coast. More activity could be seen on the west side of Vancouver Island, so the sudden appearance of the foreign vessels was a shock to some — but not unexpected.

People said they were curious about the timing of the vessels and questioned the training exercise because of the tensions between Israel, Iran and the United States over the U.S. bombing of nuclear sites in Iran.

In reality, this event has been in the works for a couple of years, and information was released more than a month ago in some places that training would be happening.

Exercise Trident Fury has involved Royal Canadian Navy ships, Royal Canadian Air Force aircraft, Canadian Army personnel and participation from military entities from the United States, Mexico and Peru. The exercise, according to information released from Maritime Forces Pacific, provides realistic and relevant training "to enhance the operational readiness and interoperability of the participating forces."

Exercises like Trident Fury simulate challenging maritime conditions in a controlled "hostile" environment shaped by escalating tensions. The exercise took place in Barkley Sound from June 16 to June 29.

This particular exercise included air and sea tactical warfare training, including live-fire exercises, seamanship, maritime interdiction operations, anti-submarine and surface warfare, air defence, mine countermeasures and small boat defence.

Any activity that required "gunnery" was undertaken in designated operations areas that were restricted to military personnel only.

People visiting Secret Beach last weekend may have seen some activity as well: a statement released by Maritime Forces Pacific noted officials had "been in touch" with Toquaht Nation to use the campground and marina for exercises.

As part of the agreement to use areas on the west coast for training, organizers of Exercise Trident Fury were required to follow strict environmental protection measures.