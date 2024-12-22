 Skip to content
Police fire at man allegedly carrying knife outside Nelson City Hall

No one was injured in the incident
Nelson Star Staff
Police investigate outside Nelson City Hall on Dec. 22 after a man allegedly attacked officers with a knife.(Tyler Harper/Nelson Star)

Nelson police say a man has been arrested after allegedly charging at officers with a knife outside city hall.

A Nelson Police Department statement said officers were called to a local hotel just after 11 p.m. on Saturday after a man was reported to be acting erratically with a knife in his possession.

The 24-year-old, who was not identified by police, ran to city hall where police say he refused to drop the object in his hand. Nelson police said they tried using a Taser on the man but it wasn't effective.

The man then allegedly charged at police, which one officer responded to by firing their gun. No one was injured in the incident and the man was taken into custody.

Police say the man has been charged with assaulting a police officer, resisting arrest, possession of a weapon and possession of drugs.

