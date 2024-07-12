Police renew call for info in case of missing Ladysmith man

Christopher Massingham was last seen on June 27, 2023

A Ladysmith man disappeared a little more than a year ago, and RCMP are renewing their call for the public's help for information related to his disappearance.

Christopher Massingham was last seen on June 27, 2023 when he was dropped off by a taxi in the area of Lawlor Road and 10th Street in Nanaimo. With no new leads, RCMP are hopeful someone will come forward with information.

Massingham was 53 when he went missing. He would now be 54. At the time he was 5-foot-11, 195 pounds with green eyes and brown/grey hair.

Those with information on his whereabouts are urged to contact their local police detachment and quote file No. 2023-2259 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.