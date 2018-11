A new urgent care centre is set to open in Langford on Monday. Once operating at capacity, the Ministry of Health expects it to provide 5,300 residents with a family doctor. Current estimates suggest there are 30,000 people on the West Shore alone who do not have a family doctor. Are you among those who must use a walk-in clinic to fulfil your medical needs? Let us know what you think.



Do you have a family doctor?

