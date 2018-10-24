POLL: Do you support proportional representation for B.C.?

British Columbians are being asked whether they want to switch from the current first-past-the-post electoral system to proportional representation. What do you think?
A look back at the search that tore at the fabric of a young family and close-knit friends
Two mobile homes on Middle Road burned on Oct. 23, investigation ongoing
Fifth day of disrupted flights out of Victoria in past week
Carcass, campsite, garbage to be cleared by Oak Bay public works
Stompin’ Tom classic to be honoured this weekend when the Toronto Maple Leafs play the Winnipeg Jets
Cobble Hill man misisng since May found last week in remote area outside of Duncan
John Horgan spoke today at the Vancouver Island Economic Summit in Nanaimo
The body of the 41-year-old father of two young children was found on Oct. 17.
Ashley Simpson’s identification found in tank of a sewage vacuum truck in Pink Mountain
Coroners investigating after 40-year-old from Nanaimo died Tuesday night
Prime Minister seemed reluctant to cancel arms deal with Saudi Arabia
Canadian hip-hop artist killed allegedly filming video on wing of plane when things went wrong
Dr. Juanita Crook, a Kelowna oncologist, has seen 100 per cent success using brachytherapy to treat breast cancer in some patients.
Authorities say his remains were found by a hiker, and foul play has been ruled out
Father of a child with disabilities suggests solutions for parking design flaws
Controversial aluminum BC Ferries vessels ’big white elephants covered in dust,’ eyewitness says
Officers didn’t commit any offence, says police watchdog office
VicPD were trying to find man last seen on Aug. 18
The contest is part of their #BeSeenHalloween initiative to encourage highly visible costumes