POLL: Have you noticed an increase in your grocery bill since the start of the pandemic?

Reports suggest food prices could rise by four per cent in 2020

  • Sep. 11, 2020 11:30 a.m.
  • Poll

If you’ve ventured into a grocery store lately, chances are masks and hand sanitizer aren’t the only new thing you’ve noticed. No doubt you’ve walked out of the store a little lighter in the wallet.

The COVID-19 pandemic has led to higher prices on just about every aisle of the grocery store. Recent data from Statistics Canada’s Consumer Price Index reveals that food prices are on the rise with significant increases to the prices of meat, as well as for basic, non-perishable items that people stock up on.

ALSO READ: Tough time for tree fruits as some B.C. farm products soar

According to the United Food and Commercial Workers, Consumers paid 7.8 per cent more for meat in May compared to a year ago, with fresh and frozen beef prices seeing the biggest gains (+13.7 per cent) since 2015. Prices for canned tuna increased by 13.9 per cent compared to the same month in 2019.

Prices for flour and flour-based mixes went up by 9.4 per cent compared to 2019. As well, prices for rice and rice-based mixes also increased significantly (+9.3 per cent), coinciding with higher demand for non-perishable foods.

The UFCW points to recent reports suggesting that overall food prices could increase by as much as four per cent over 2020.

Have you noticed an increase in your grocery bill since the start of the pandemic? Take our poll and let us know.

