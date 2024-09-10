 Skip to content
Pop star Pink swings by Lake Cowichan eatery

Pink visits Lake Cowichan
Citizen Staff
240919-lco-pink-at-jakes
Pop music superstar Pink stopped in at Jakes at the Lake recently, much to the delight of excited staffers. (Courtesy of Jakes at the Lake)

The staff at Jakes at the Lake waited patiently until enough time had passed before telling the world they had a pop music superstar swing in for a drink the other day.

"At Jakes at the Lake we welcome many riders and drivers as they stop for lunch on their way around the beautiful Pacific Marine Circle Route. Last week though, one of those motorcycle riders just so happened to be the artist Pink!" confirmed Jakes at the Lake GM Wade Gamble.

He said the singer had been travelling the circle route on Sept. 5, just ahead of her two concerts that Friday and Saturday night in Vancouver.

"She was just with one other rider and they stopped in briefly, enjoying a drink and taking a minute to take a photo with some very excited staff members and chat with a table that were going to her concert the next day.  She was down to earth and gracious, and we so appreciate her stopping in."

When enough time had passed, the staff felt OK about telling the community about their brief encounter with the star.

"We didn’t want to post right away to respect her privacy, but it was so nice of her to take the time to take a picture...said a post on the Lake Cowichan restaurant's Facebook page on Monday, Sept. 9. "FYI - Pink loved our Espresso Martini! Come give it a try yourself."

 

