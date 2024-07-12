Port Alberni councillor John Douglas dies

Douglas served as mayor of Port Alberni from 2011 to 2014, cause of death has not been released

Current Port Alberni city councillor and former mayor John Douglas has died.

The City of Port Alberni issued a press release on Friday, July 12 announcing the sudden death of Douglas. The city has lowered its flags to half-mast in mourning of Douglas' passing. An upcoming special council meeting and committee of the whole meeting will be rescheduled to a later date.

Douglas started his career in heatlh care, working as a paramedic in the Lower Mainland and Vancouver Island for many years. He made his way to Port Alberni in 2004, where he worked for the ambulance service for another eight years and taught as an instructor at the Justice Institute of B.C.

Douglas was first elected as a city councillor in 2008, then became mayor in 2011. He served as mayor of the city until 2014, then returned again to sit as a councillor in 2022.

Douglas also spent time working closely with First Nations in tourism management and economic development and more recently focused his efforts on social planning, mental health and addictions, food distribution and housing solutions for the Alberni Valley.

Port Alberni Mayor Sharie Minions extended her condolences to Douglas' family, friends and the community.

“John was an early voice of change in Port Alberni and was the first person that I saw in this role to recognize a different future for our community’s waterfront," she said. "He inspired many of us with his vision, myself included, and he was always there as a supportive voice for progress, offering encouraging words along the way. When I ran for council in 2014, it was because I wanted to be a part of the vision John was working to achieve. It has felt full circle to finally work with him on council the past two years, and I’m incredibly grateful to have had the opportunity.”

City of Port Alberni CAO Mike Fox also offered his condolences.

“Councillor John Douglas welcomed Jane and me to the community immediately," Fox said. “He was generous with advice and on finding our place in Port Alberni. John was invested in our success and happiness here and was a great contributor to both. We will cherish John’s friendship and miss him dropping in for coffee and a chat."

Douglas' family requests that anyone wishing to pay their respects to Douglas should visit city hall starting next week. The city says it will release more information by the end of today (Friday, July 12).