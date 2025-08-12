 Skip to content
Man found on Port Alberni waterfront with 'serious injuries' dies in hospital

The man was found in the early hours of Sunday near Victoria Quay with severe injuries
Austin Kelly
An RCMP shoulder patch is pictured.(File photo/ Alberni Valley News)

Alberni RCMP is investigating the suspicious death of a man who was found suffering from serious injuries in the early morning hours on Sunday, Aug. 10.

Mounties received a report of an assault near the intersection of Johnston Road and Victoria Quay at 12:42 a.m. There, officers found the man who had sustained serious injuries. He was brought to the hospital but later died from the injuries.

The Port Alberni RCMP General Investigation Section is taking the lead on the investigation and trying to learn what happened leading to the man's death.

People with any information, CCTV or dash cam video are asked to contact the Port Alberni RCMP at 250-723-2424.

While Mounties have identified the man, they are not yet releasing his name.

Austin Kelly

About the Author: Austin Kelly

Visual storyteller and political nerd, Austin is keen to explore more B.C. and tell stories around the province
