Port Hardy's Indigenous Justice Centre offers legal support grounded in First Nations law

New centre one of six across B.C. that directly address intergenerational trauma associated with the colonial justice system

The opening of a new Indigenous Justice Centre in Port Hardy is one of six across the province being celebrated by the BC First Nations Justice Council is

"The successful opening of these six Indigenous Justice Centres by BCFNJC is a centrally important part of the BC First Nations Justice Strategy and brings the province-wide total to 15," states a news release from The BC First Nations Justice Council. "The centres directly address intergenerational trauma associated with the colonial justice system, including the over-representation of Indigenous Peoples in incarceration and Indigenous children and youth in care."

The release also noted the centres will be operating in collaboration with local First Nations and will embrace clients with care by honouring cultural identities by providing free, culturally appropriate legal supports.

"Indigenous Justice Centre outreach teams ensure healing, justice and wellness are grounded in community and First Nations laws and protocols," adds the release. "The centres support justice system reform; the standardization of, and increased access to, Gladue reports; the restoration and revitalization of First Nation legal traditions; and wraparound supports to connect clients with housing, diversion, safety, treatment and restorative justice programs."

The other new centres are located in Kamloops, Williams Lake, Cranbrook, Fort St. John, along with a shared location serving the communities of Burns Lake and Hazelton.

The openings will be celebrated with speakers and ceremony at the Kamloops Indigenous Justice Centre on Thursday, Feb. 6.

For more information about Indigenous Justice Centres, visit: https://bcfnjc.com/indigenous-justice-centres-in-british-columbia/