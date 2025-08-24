Power returns to Bamfield, Dididaht after Mound Underwood wildfire damage

More than 500 BC Hydro customers in Bamfield, Ditidaht and the Huu-ay-aht community Anacla were without power for 11 days

BC Hydro crews worked to quickly restore power to several communities affected by the outage. They completed the repairs ahead of schedule.

Power has returned to several western Vancouver Island communities after the Mount Underwood wildfire damaged equipment on Aug. 11. More than 500 BC Hydro customers in the Bamfield, Ditidaht and Huu-ay-aht communities were affected.

Crews have been working since Aug. 16 to clear vegetation, put up 63 new power poles and install 65 spans of power line along a six-kilometre corridor. Those crews were facing difficult terrain but managed to restore power ahead of the initial two-week estimate BC Hydro initially had, according to a BC Hydro spokesperson.

Some of those crew members returned to work from the time off they had taken in order to help get hydro back to the affected communities as quickly as possible.

Power was re-connected on Saturday, Aug. 23, about a week ahead of previous estimates.

While power is restored, BC Hydro noted they put in place a temporary solution as part of the area they need access to is unsafe. Once the it becomes safe, a permanent solution will be put into place.

Prior to the good news of power being restored, Bamfield announced it was welcoming visitors once again after a brief hiatus to manage the community's stress of reduced services.

While the power is back and the community is ready to welcome people, the main land route to the west coast community is closed. The Bamfield Main Road has been damaged by the fire. The only detour is the Youbou Road, which is difficult for drivers to travel on and has caused many flat tires since it became the only road in or out. People driving to Bamfield should be prepared for emergencies and bring extra supplies and a spare tire.

Power company crews who went to the site had to take the Youbou Road route, adding extra hours to the journey due to the road's condition.

"We know how difficult this outage has been for our customers and we truly appreciate their patience, understanding and support as we worked to restore power as quickly and safely as possible," said Ted Olynyk, BC Hydro's Vancouver Island community relations manager.

The Mount Underwood fire is now classified as being held and is not expected to grow beyond its current perimeter.