Protesters hold 'anti-fascism' rally and march as Conservatives meet in Nanaimo

'We can't afford to look away,' says organizer of March 1 rally
Karl Yu
Moriah Colby, middle, and Carly Hinksman organized a rally Saturday, March 1, raising awareness of transphobia and protesting fascism. (Karl Yu/News Bulletin)

With a rise in hatred against marginalized communities, including trans people, and a federal election looming, an anti-fascism rally was organized in Nanaimo this weekend.

Moriah Colby and Carly Hinksman, co-organizers, and about 30 others gathered at Nanaimo city hall, marching through downtown Nanaimo, past the Vancouver Island Conference Centre, where the Conservative Party of B.C. annual general meeting is taking place, to Sway' A' Lana Lagoon.

Queer and trans rights, in particular, are sparking Colby's desire to "stand up and do something." In addition, a Canadian federal election looms and people must be made aware of what's at risk, the rally organizers said.

"I think the biggest threats locally are really fears of what kinds of rights might be starting to be taken away here," Colby said. "There are already other provinces that trans people are losing their rights in, and a lot of people in our community are really scared for what could happen in B.C. with this upcoming [federal] election."

Hinksman also expressed concern about the environment and First Nations, worrying about unchecked resource extraction during a climate crisis and the impacts that could have on reconciliation with Indigenous peoples.

"We're learning from the U.S. in real-time and how they've started controlling the media so only certain information can get out, is a huge red flag, and starting to centralize power with a really small group of people…" Colby said. "[Conservative Party leader Pierre Poilievre] has talked a lot about trans rights and a lot about immigration in similar way that Trump has been in the U.S."

There is a lot at stake, said Hinksman.

"We can't afford to look away. It can be uncomfortable having these political conversations, but right now, with what's at stake, we can no longer afford to not have these conversations and to not be involved."

