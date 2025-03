Highway 28 at Buttle Narrows reduced to single-lane traffic until end of May

Drivers heading along Highway 28 can expect 24-hour single lane, alternating traffic at Buttle Narrows as materials are removed from the hillside in April.

Beginning April 7 until May 30, traffic will be controlled with traffic control personnel during working hours and by traffic lights after-hours, reads a notice from Mainroad North Island Contracting.

Personnel will be conducting this work from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.