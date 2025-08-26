RCMP arrest 2 in the woods after stolen vehicle tracked from Crofton

Air support and police dogs aid arrests

Two men were arrested Aug. 20 after North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP tracked a stolen truck and trailer from Crofton to a rural logging road. The arrests were made with the help of specialized support units.

Police were called just after 5:52 a.m. when the registered owner of the vehicle spotted it travelling north on Osborne Bay Road and followed it from Crofton.

Officers located the truck on a logging road in the North Cowichan/Ladysmith area, where they deployed a tire deflation device. The suspects abandoned the truck and fled into the woods but were tracked with the help of RCMP Air 8, the force’s Island-based helicopter, and police dog services from Nanaimo and West Shore.

“Thanks to the attentiveness of a member of the public and the quick, coordinated response of our officers, including air services, the Police Dog Service and general duty members, we were able to locate the stolen vehicle and arrest two suspects,” Sgt. Ryan Pullin of North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP said in a release. “The outcome highlights the effectiveness of community awareness and the value of specialized RCMP resources working together.”

Both suspects, men in their 40s, were arrested by police dog handlers and escorted from the woods. One suffered minor injuries during the arrest.

The truck and cargo trailer were recovered and examined by forensic identification services. The men remain in custody at the North Cowichan/Duncan detachment as the investigation continues.