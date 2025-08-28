 Skip to content
UPDATE: Man dead after drowning in Cultus Lake

RCMP confirm fatal drowning happened at Entrance Bay
Jenna Hauck
Jenna Hauck
fataldrowningcultuslake0828
An RCMP officer blocks vehicles from entering Entrance Bay after a man drowned at Cultus Lake on Thursday, Aug. 28, 2025.(Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)

A man is dead after drowning in Cultus Lake on Thursday.

First responders were called out to Entrance Bay at 12:42 p.m. where the man went under the water and did not resurface on Aug. 28.

Initially, crews were going to set up a landing zone at Cultus Lake Elementary School around 1:30 p.m., but 10 minutes later they cancelled the landing zone. 

"The male victim was located by divers and life-saving measures were attempted, however, sadly the victim is confirmed deceased," Sgt. Alexandra Mulvihill stated in an email to The Chilliwack Progress.

As of 2:20 p.m. the next of kin had not been notified.

Paramedics, Cultus Lake Fire Department, RCMP and Chilliwack Search and Rescue were all on scene.

RCMP closed off the parking lot to Entrance Bay as a result, and motorists and residents were told to avoid the area if possible.

