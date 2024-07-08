RCMP seize $400,000 in contraband cigarettes near Duncan

"Significant seizure" of contraband tobacco made during traffic stop, Mounties say

Mounties anticipate charges to against one person after $400,000 of contraband cigarettes were found during a traffic stop for suspected impairment on June 15.

The B.C. Highway Patrol is calling it a "significant seizure".

Highway patrol officers noticed a pickup truck towing an enclosed cargo trailer travelling well under the posted speed limit and not maintaining a proper lane position along the Trans-Canada Highway that day and when they stopped to screen the driver for impairment, Mounties found 46 cases of unstamped and untaxed cigarettes. Each contained 50 cartons of cigarettes.

The driver was arrested for trafficking-related offences.

"Unstamped tobacco is a growing concern in B.C. Our BC Highway Patrol officers are committed to using their pipeline training to investigate those involved in trafficking illicit tobacco," said Sgt. Brad Robinson, the Duncan highway patrol's unit commander. "This seizure reflects over $250,000 in lost tax revenue and a retail value of over $400,000. Tax revenue collected from tobacco products supports our healthcare system and the sale of unstamped tobacco is often tied to organized crime."

Robinson noted that with the help of federal and provincial partners, an investigation is being undertaken and it's expected that charges will be recommended against the driver under the Excise Act 2001, Criminal Code of Canada, and the Tobacco Tax Act.