Red Deer RCMP investigate release of suspect carried out with fraudulent documents

Suspect remanded into custody for alleged crimes in Red Deer

Red Deer RCMP are investigating the release of a Red Deer suspect from Fort Saskatchewan Correction Centre made possible with fraudulent documents that her charges were stayed.

Mackenzie Dawn Hardy, 24, who left the corrections centre on April 25, now has warrants for her arrest in connection to charges laid in March.

"Our role now is to investigate that fraud, and execute the warrants that are out for Miss Hardy's arrest," said Alberta RCMP Cpl. Troy Savinkoff.

Hardy was in custody on charges of possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, two counts of possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000, impaired driving, flight from police, two counts of driving while prohibited, two counts of fraudulent concealment, possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), and two counts of two charges of failing to comply with a release order.

Charges stem from alleged incidents on March 4 and 11.

Police said on March 4, Red Deer RCMP Crime Reduction Team responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle. Three vehicles were found driving together, including one that matched the description of a stolen vehicle that drove down a dead-end road and got stuck in the snow. The driver was charged and released on a release order.

On March 11, Red Deer RCMP officers spotted a vehicle that matched the description of a stolen vehicle. The driver was remanded into custody.

Hardy appears to have made a TikTok video posted last week taunting police.

"They're not going to catch me. I'm one step ahead of them, too fast for those piggies to come after me," she said.

In another TikTok video, Hardy said she wasn't a fugitive and she didn't break out of jail.

"I walked out legally. The court signed my release – no fake paperwork, no tricks," said Hardy, who called her release a gift from God because her boyfriend has been diagnosed with terminal illness.

"Some people call it a fraudulent release. I call it a miracle. I'm not going to waste the miracle sitting in a cell while the person that I love is running out of time."

Hardy added she was not a danger to the public.

"I'm just a girl who bought a van legally and got punished for trusting the wrong people. I've got the receipts, I've got the proof, and that is coming."