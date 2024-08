It's the second jackpot win in the Greater Victoria area in the past week

A Lotto Max ticket purchased in Victoria has hit the jackpot, making its owner $1 million richer.

The ticket purchased for the Aug. 20 draw matched all seven numbers for one of the Max Millions prizes. The $70 million top prize was claimed by a ticket purchased in Ontario.

The news marks a potential winning streak for the Greater Victoria region, as a ticket purchased in Sidney also won $1 million on Aug. 16.

The next Lotto Max draw is set for Aug. 23, with a top prize of $40 million.