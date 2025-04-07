Seniors and pets safe following early morning house fire in Courtenay

Home for fully engulfed when pair made their escape

Two seniors are safe after fleeing from an early morning house fire on April 6 in Courtenay.

According to Fire Chief Kurt MacDonald, the couple called for help shortly after 4:30 a.m. after discovering a fire in their home.

”They did phone 9-1-1 and say that the fire did start in the back area of the house and that it was fully involved as they were leaving,” MacDonald says.

The elderly couple was able to escape without any injuries but was assessed by paramedics at the scene.

“Fortunately, all family members and their pets were out upon arrival, so we were able to start focusing on suppressing the fire,” MacDonald says.

The fire was in the 2600-hundred block of Huband Road in a single-story home. Crews were on the scene for several hours fighting the blaze, which was mainly in the attic area and behind exterior walls.

”Lots of manual labour with chainsaws, things of that nature to provide access to the areas that were burning,” he says.

An investigation was expected to take place Sunday to try to determine a cause for the fire.