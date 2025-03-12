Shenita Myers officially identified as victim in 3-year-old Lytton murder case

RCMP Southeast District Major Crime Unit says they are still investigating Myers homicide

Three years after her body was discovered in Lytton, the RCMP Southeast District Major Crime Unit (SED MCU) have officially identified Shenita Myers as the victim of the homicide.

With the passage of time, it is hoped that someone who may have not been willing or able to talk to investigators two years ago, may now be in a better position to provide information, said Staff Sgt.Jason Smart in a March 12 press release.

The 27-year-old woman's body was discovered in a Lytton home on February 19, 2022. Lytton and Lillooet RCMP were immediately notified and, after Myers' death was deemed suspicious, transferred the case to SED MCU.

SED MCU is treating the case as a homicide and investigators are continuing to speak with witnesses and people in the community. Though members of the community were aware of Myers' murder, this is the first time that RCMP has publicly named her.

Myers was from Williams Lake.

Anyone with information is asked to call the SED MCU information line at 1-877-987-8477.