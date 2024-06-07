UPDATE: 1 man dead after Surrey shooting

A vehicle fire in Surrey was reported shortly after shooting

A shooting in South Surrey on Friday, June 7 has injured one man while a suspect is still at large. A vehicle on fire was located afterwards.

A manhunt is underway following a shooting in South Surrey Friday morning that has killed one man.

Sgt. Tammy Lobb with Surrey RCMP confirmed the incident occurred at 164 Street and 10 Avenue, with police called at 8:46 a.m. Friday (June 7).

"One man is being treated on scene by EHS (Emergency Health Services)," Lobb said, but the man was declared dead at the scene.

The suspect in the shooting fled the scene in a truck, police added.

"A short time later Surrey RCMP received a report of a vehicle on fire on McMillan Road" in the 18500-block of Surrey, the sergeant added.

Whether the burned vehicle is connected to the fatal shooting is still being determined.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) has been called and is taking over the file, with police still in the evidence-gathering stage.

Individuals with information on the shooting are asked to contact IHIT by calling 1-877-551-4448 or email ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.ca