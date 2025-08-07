Shots fired for a 2nd time at Surrey cafe owned by Indian star Kapil Sharma

Police responded to a call around 4:40 a.m. of shots fired outside the Scott Road business

Surrey and Delta police responded to a call around 4:40 a.m. of shots fired outside of Kap's Cafe.

Surrey and Delta police responded to a call around 4:40 a.m. of shots fired outside of Kap's Cafe.

The Surrey café owned by Indian star Kapil Sharma was shot at overnight for the second time in recent weeks.

Surrey and Delta police responded to a call around 4:40 a.m. Thursday (Aug. 7) of shots fired in the 8400-block of 120 Street outside of Kap's Cafe.

"While it appears multiple shots caused damage to the windows and building, fortunately, the staff on premises were uninjured," Surrey Police said in a news release Thursday morning.

Video posted to social media appeared to show the shooting.

Surrey Police stated they are aware of social media posts circulating online that claim the Lawrence Bishnoi gang has taken responsibility for the second shooting.

The Indian media are widely reporting those claims.

“Our investigators are aware of a number of claims and social media posts, however, being early in the investigation, all possibilities have to be considered. We will gather and follow the evidence,” said Surrey Police spokesman Ian MacDonald.

On July 10, the outside of the cafe was shot at eight to 10 times. Damage to the windows showed multiple bullet holes, but police said no one was injured, although staff were still inside at the time.

The cafe was launched earlier this summer by world-famous comedian/actor Sharma and his wife, Ginni Chatrath.

The first shooting drew global attention, and with that much speculation about who was behind the shooting.

Video posted to social media appeared to show the July 10 shooting.

"Police are aware of the video that appears to show the shots fired incident. Investigators have it and will need to verify the authenticity, but it does appear to be of the incident," said Staff Sgt. Lindsey Houghton previously.

German-based Harjit Singh Laddi took credit for the first shooting, citing offensive remarks allegedly made by a character on The Kapil Sharma Show, a stand-up comedy and talk show.

"Police need to let the evidence guide the investigation and determine who the suspect or suspects may be," Houghton said after the July 10 shooting.

In a July 11 press release, Locke called on social media platforms to "ban criminal content," the day after a video, allegedly of the Kap's Café shooting, was posted online.

Kap's Cafe reopened its doors after the first shooting on July 20.

Less than two weeks later, on July 31, Locke visited Kap's Cafe with bylaw and Surrey Police officers to show their support.

"I want to thank the owners for investing in our community. It was heartening to see customers coming in, supporting the café, and standing with one another. Together, we are keeping Surrey safe and resilient," Locke stated in a post on X.

Anyone with information about this incident or who may have been in the area at the time and has dashcam footage is asked to contact the SPS non-emergency line at 604-599-0502 and quote file number 25-66351 (SP) or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or www.solvecrime.ca.

More to come...