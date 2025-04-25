B.C. firefighters mourn loss of young 'brother' killed in cliff fall

'He loved our beautiful backyard, and we will try to remind ourselves of his joy whenever we look at the mountain.'

The Canadian flag is at half mast outside the Tappen Sunnybrae Fire Department for a junior firefighter who died in a recent hiking accident.

The fire department shared a heartfelt tribute via social media to the 17-year-old who fell from a cliff while hiking on Bastion Mountain in Salmon Arm on April 21.

"On the evening of Monday 21 April 2025, our fire department and community lost a cherished member. Our brother. Beloved son. A bright spark extinguished; far too soon," reads a Wednesday, April 23 post on the fire department's Facebook page.

"This 17 year old was a junior firefighter with our department who lived his life with zest and integrity, and was an inspiration to us all. No one in our fire family was unaffected by his exuberant, curious and respectful presence, and none is unaffected by his passing."

Salmon Arm RCMP said the teen was walking ahead of two friends when he disappeared near the top of a 200-foot cliff, and was believed to have slipped and fallen. One of the other teens' fathers located the unresponsive victim at the base of the cliff, while responding Shuswap Search and Rescue members rappelled down and confirmed he was deceased.

"At the request of his family, 3 of our officers stood vigil on Mount Bastion under a cold, clear sky that devastating night until the rescue was confirmed to have become a recovery," continues the fire department's tribute. "We are incredibly grateful for the professionalism and service of our fellow responders on scene including the Shuswap Search and Rescue and the Salmon Arm RCMP. We are profoundly humbled to have been trusted with such a task.

"We extend our deepest sympathies to our lost brother's family and friends, including classmates and staff at Salmon Arm Secondary, JL Jackson Secondary's EMR program, BC Wildfire Service Rapattack team, and colleagues at DeMille's Farm Market.

"Rest in Peace, Brother. You are loved. You are missed."