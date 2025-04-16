Signpost, rocks, stumps deliberately placed across B.C. intersection

Police suspect Fruitvale act was likely intended as a prank, however, potential for serious consequences was clear

In the early hours of Saturday, April 12, a Trail and Greater District RCMP officer responded to a report of dangerous obstructions placed on public roads in Fruitvale.

At approximately 12:11 a.m., the officer attended the intersection of Bluebird Road and Walnut Avenue, where potential hazards, including tree stumps, rocks, and a signpost, had been deliberately positioned across the roadway.

While police suspect the act was likely intended as a prank, the risk of serious consequences was clear.

“Any vehicle striking the obstacles could have sustained serious damage,” police stated in a release.

Sgt. Mike Wicentowich urged those responsible to consider the risks, stating, “We ask the pranksters to please refrain from this kind of prank that could cause vehicle damage or injury to the vehicle occupants.”

RCMP continue to investigate and remind the public that even seemingly harmless pranks can have dangerous outcomes.