Small plane crash closes Qualicum Beach Airport for several hours

No injuries reported in incident

A small plane crash Thursday afternoon at the Qualicum Beach Airport forced the closure of the facility for a short period.

Shortly before 3 p.m., according to a release from the Town of Qualicum Beach, a private aircraft crashed at takeoff at the airport.

The Transportation Safety Board has been notified and an investigation is underway. The airport was temporarily closed to allow emergency crews to respond and ensure the safety of the public and normal operations have resumed. No injuries were reported.

"We are thankful there were no critical injuries to anyone involved with the incident," stated the release. "The town is grateful to staff and the first responders to the scene, including the Qualicum Beach Fire Department, RCMP and BC Emergency Health Services for their quick and professional response."