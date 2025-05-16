Snow sprinkles Okanagan Connector ahead of Victoria Day long weekend

A special weather statement remains in effect

Travellers set to hit the road for the Victoria Day long weekend should proceed with caution as wet snow fell onto the Okanagan Connector early Friday morning (May 16).

Environment Canada issued a special weather statement on Thursday afternoon, stating the stretch of highway from Merritt to Peachland could experience up to five centimetres of wet snow into Friday morning.

As of Friday morning at 7:30 a.m., the special weather statement remains in place, however the snow will melt away as temperatures rise throughout the day.

"Please be prepared to adjust your driving as weather conditions at high elevations may change quickly," stated Environment Canada. "Slow down and maintain a safe following distance. Weather in the mountains can change suddenly resulting in hazardous driving conditions."