Injured Island snowboarder, rescuers spend night in snow caves awaiting helicopter

Comox Valley SAR located snowboarder stranded in the backcountry of Strathcona Park

Yesterday afternoon into early this morning (Nov. 25), a snowboarder was stranded and injured in the back country of Strathcona Park.

“Comox Valley Search and Rescue teams were called out yesterday afternoon at 1530 to locate, assess and evacuate an injured female snowboarder in Stratchona Park, near Mt. Allan Brooks. Teams on snowmobiles and skis battled harsh early winter conditions and heavy snowfall, finally reaching the subject at 0130,” said spokesman Paul Berry.

“The patient was assessed for a hip injury, supported with pain meds and all crews sheltered in place in snow caves overnight. A long line helicopter rescue is currently underway.”