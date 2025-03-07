Social media influencers among 4 charged in B.C. shooting of elk, other wildlife

The charges relate to illegal hunting, illegal possession of dead wildlife and firearm offences

A report of shots fired near Sheridan Lake has led to four British Columbian residents being charged with 43 separate charges related to unlawfully hunting and killing wildlife across the province.

The B.C. Conservation Officers began their investigation into the accused after responding to reports of shots fired near a cabin located near Sheridan Lake. The COS said in a release this investigation led to the execution of two search warrants in the Lower Mainland.

“This was a complex case that was investigated for more than a year,” said Conservation Officer Joel Kline. “We’d like to thank the public for their prompt reporting to the RAPP line.”

Two of the individuals being charged are social media influencers who ran a backcountry hunting site online. The charges they face are related to the unlawful hunting and killing of two stone sheep, two mountain goats, one elk and four mule deer. The CO service did not list where or when these alleged illegal killings occurred.

The accused includes Daniel Gazzola who is facing 26 charges under the Wildlife Act including hunting wildlife out of season, the unlawful possession of dead wildlife, discharging a firearm in a no-shooting area, hunting with consideration for the lives, safety and property of others and making a false statement. Gazzola faces an additional seven criminal charges related to firearm seizures.

His fellow defendants face fewer charges by comparison. Emmanuel Porcellato faces eight charges under the Wildlife Act including hunting out of season, failing to comply with the conditions of a species licence and hunting wildlife within six hours of being airborne.

Meanwhile, Cole Rogozinski faces five charges under the Wildlife Act including unlawful possession of dead wildlife, exceeding the bag limit and making a false statement. He also faces three criminal charges related to firearm seizures as well.

Finally, the final individual charged with four charges under the Wildlife Act is Nicole Elie Rogers, who is charged with unlawful possession of dead wildlife and using another person's license.

All four of these defendants are scheduled to appear in Kamloops Provincial Court on Monday, March 10. When reached for comment Kline said neither he nor the COS can provide any further details while this matter is before the courts.